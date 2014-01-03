HONOLULU Jan 3 President Barack Obama will
ratchet up his administration's push for an extension of
emergency unemployment benefits on Tuesday with an event at the
White House attended by people whose benefits have expired.
Obama, who is on vacation in Hawaii, and his advisers have
been pressing Congress to extend the federal aid to help
out-of-work Americans who are searching for jobs and avoid
damage to the economy.
"The president will talk about the toll that allowing
unemployment benefits to expire has had on 1.3 million
Americans, and he'll warn of the negative consequences for the
broader American economy if Congress fails to act quickly on
this urgent priority," the White House said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, has vowed to
bring to a vote a bill extending federal unemployment insurance
benefits as soon as Congress returns from its holiday recess on
Jan. 6.
The federal jobless aid has been renewed every year since
2008. Many Republicans oppose an extension of jobless benefits,
arguing the program was always intended to be temporary. They
have also said an extension would add to the federal deficit
unless it is offset by spending cuts elsewhere in the budget.