U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration at a bank in Seoul August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

PARIS U.S. economic growth is showing further signs of weakening while a recovery is gaining traction in euro zone countries such as France and Italy, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday.

The OECD's monthly leading indicator, a measure designed to flag turning points in the international economy, showed dips for the United States and other key economies such as China and Brazil.

The indicator, a synthetic index where 100 is the long-term average, remained at 100.7 in the euro zone but eased to 99.5 from March's 99.7 in the United States, having fallen below 100 in February. China's reading declined to 97.5 from 97.7 and Brazil's to 99.0 from 99.1.

The index, the latest of which is dated April, rose in Japan to 100.0 from 99.9 while it dropped in Britain to 100.0 from 100.1.

Within the euro zone, the index rose France to 100.8 from 100.7 and in Italy to 101.0 from 100.9. The reading for Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, rose to 99.9 from 99.8 a month earlier.

