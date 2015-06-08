PARIS, June 8 U.S. economic growth is showing
further signs of weakening while a recovery is gaining traction
in euro zone countries such as France and Italy, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on
Monday.
The OECD's monthly leading indicator, a measure designed to
flag turning points in the international economy, showed dips
for the United States and other key economies such as China and
Brazil.
The indicator, a synthetic index where 100 is the long-term
average, remained at 100.7 in the euro zone but eased to 99.5
from March's 99.7 in the United States, having fallen below 100
in February. China's reading declined to 97.5 from 97.7 and
Brazil's to 99.0 from 99.1.
The index, the latest of which is dated April, rose in Japan
to 100.0 from 99.9 while it dropped in Britain to 100.0 from
100.1.
Within the euro zone, the index rose France to 100.8 from
100.7 and in Italy to 101.0 from 100.9. The reading for Germany,
the bloc's biggest economy, rose to 99.9 from 99.8 a month
earlier.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Catherine Evans)