PARIS The euro zone economy may have reached a potential turning point, though economic activity in major economies like Italy and France is likely to remain sluggish, the OECD said on Tuesday.

Releasing its monthly leading indicators survey, the OECD said that Japan and the United States continued to show strong signs of regained momentum.

Emerging economies like Brazil, India, Russia and particularly China also showed more positive signals compared to last month's assessment.

