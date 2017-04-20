BRIEF-S&P raises Oregon, Illinois GO debt rating to 'A+' from 'A'
* Says Oregon, IL general obligation debt rating raised to 'A+' from 'A' on improved economic factors Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r4vZlU)
WARSAW, April 20 Poland's economic growth may accelerate to 3.3 percent in 2017 from 2.8 percent in the previous year, according to a World Bank estimate published on Thursday.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Says Oregon, IL general obligation debt rating raised to 'A+' from 'A' on improved economic factors Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r4vZlU)
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent