* ECB to hold third LTRO, probably early next year
* Deposit rates will not go blow zero, no outright QE
* Euro zone recovery will be slow and steady
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Dec 11 The European Central Bank's next
salvo after cutting its main interest rate to near zero will be
more cheap cash to banks rather than outright bond buying or
even charging banks to park money overnight, a Reuters poll
found.
Well over half of respondents in the poll - 25 of 40 - taken
this week said the ECB would increase liquidity through a third
Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), probably early next
year. That is slightly fewer than in a November poll.
"The amount of excess liquidity is slowly draining from the
euro zone which has the danger of pushing up money market
rates," said James Howat at Capital Economics. "(LTROs)could be
seen as way to get credit back into the real economy which is
lacking at the moment."
Banks have already paid back over a third of the just over 1
trillion euros they borrowed through two LTROs in December 2011
and February last year, reducing excess liquidity
in the euro zone and raising money market rates.
Still, the results come after a Reuters poll of money market
traders earlier this month found a slim majority of them saying
another LTRO was unnecessary.
Having already cut the key refinancing rate to rock bottom
the ECB won't cut its deposit rate below zero - a move that
would effectively mean banks have to pay to park their cash
overnight, said 37 of the 39 economists.
And only seven of 39 said the central bank would embark on a
programme of unsterilised bond purchases - buying the assets
without offsetting the money injected, or quantitative easing.
Unlike central banks in the United States, Britain and
Japan, the ECB does not buy bonds outright but instead uses them
as collateral against loans, effectively taking them off the
market or sterilising them.
A separate Reuters poll of over 40 fixed income strategists
suggests yields on safe-haven German bunds will rise only
slightly in the coming year.
Ten-year yields will be only 45 basis points
higher in 12 months than forecasts for one month levels.
THE RATE DEBATE
In a surprise shift last month the ECB chopped its main
refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, giving it
scant room to cut further, and economists were split as to how
much of an impact that move had on markets.
Twenty-two said it was ineffective, while one said it was
very ineffective. 16 said it had been effective.
Only a handful of the economists polled said the ECB would
follow up with another reduction in rates. Just one had
pencilled in a hike before the middle of 2015.
The ECB has been battling to support growth in the 17-nation
currency bloc (to be enlarged by Latvia adopting the euro at the
start of 2014).
The euro zone escaped recession earlier his year, but growth
will be marginal at best for some time yet according to the
poll. Gross domestic product was seen expanding 0.2-0.4 percent
per quarter through to the middle of 2015. Forecasts were little
changed from last month's poll.
"The bottom-line message is that the path out of recession
is a long one and the recovery remains fragile," DZ Bank
economists said in a note to clients.
The ECB's rate cut was also prompted by inflation falling to
just 0.7 percent in October, the lowest in nearly four years and
substantially below its 2 percent target ceiling.
It is unlikely to get anywhere near that target before the
middle of 2015, the end of the forecast horizon in the poll,
averaging just 1.2 percent next year.
(Polling by Anu Bararia and Sarmista Sen Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)