By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Nov 20 The European Central Bank is
unlikely to embark on its own bond buying programme but will
offer banks another wave of cheap cash early next year through
long-term loans, a Reuters poll of economists found on
Wednesday.
All policy options are open to the ECB and it has discussed
the broad possibility of asset buying, Vitor Constancio, its
vice president, said on Tuesday after the OECD urged it to
consider such action to aid a weak recovery.
But there is only a median 25 percent probability it will do
so in the next 12 months, according to the poll of nearly 60
economists taken this week.
"There would have to be a real risk of deflation across the
euro zone as a whole before the ECB would be willing to engage
in quantitative easing," said James Ashley, senior economist at
RBC. "At the moment we are looking at inflation well below
target but most forecasters - ourselves included - are not
expecting outright deflation."
Inflation fell to its lowest in nearly four years at just
0.7 percent in October, prompting the ECB to surprise markets by
cutting interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent earlier
this month. The ECB also said it would supply banks with as much
liquidity as they need until mid-2015.
Over two thirds of economists in the poll said the ECB would
conduct another Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), which
allows banks access to cheap cash, probably with a maturity of
three years and most likely in early 2014.
Those results echo a Reuters poll of money market traders
conducted on Monday.
"It would provide extra liquidity to the banks that need it.
You wouldn't see the same broad-based-take up you had the first
time around, but you probably would see relatively high demand
from the Spanish banks, the Italian banks," Ashley said.
The ECB injected over a trillion euros into the money supply
through two LTROs in late 2011 and early 2012 to prevent a
credit crunch, but since the start of this year banks have taken
the opportunity to repay over a third of the cash.
Early repayments have diminished the spare money floating
around and the amount of excess liquidity, cash
beyond what banks and lenders need to cover their day-to-day
operations, is now below levels seen before the ECB's first
LTRO, according to Reuters calculations.
DEFLATING THE DEFLATION DEBATE
Inflation expectations were slashed dramatically in the
latest poll and it was seen considerably below the ECB's 2
percent target ceiling through to the middle of 2015 - the end
of the forecast horizon.
It will only average 1.4 percent by the fourth quarter next
year and none of the economists polled forecast inflation at 2
percent by then, despite expectations the ECB will hold interest
rates at rock bottom through to June 2015 at least.
Still, less than half of respondents said any other member
countries would join Greece in suffering from deflation. Of
those that said yes, Portugal was their most likely candidate.
The bloc's economy - which will be enlarged by Latvia
adopting the single currency on January 1 - is struggling to
recover from its longest-ever recession, which ended this year.
In forecasts barely changed from an October poll, growth
will be slow and steady - between 0.1 and 0.3 percent per
quarter through to the end of next year.
Only two of the economists polled predicted any change in
the ECB's interest rate before the end of next year and none of
them expected the central bank to cut its deposit rate below
zero - a move that would effectively mean it charges banks to
leave money with them.
