LONDON/BENGALURU Oct 15 The global economic
slowdown shows a clear risk of extending into next year, along
with an even more prolonged period of disinflation, according to
the overwhelming majority of nearly 300 economists polled by
Reuters around the world.
That threat, flagged by analysts who generally have been too
optimistic about prospects for recovery since the global
financial crisis, comes despite ultra-easy monetary policy from
most major central banks for the last half decade.
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last month
against raising interest rates from zero, citing worries about
the global economy, and particularly China, a historic era of
stimulative monetary policy is set to last even longer.
The poll also suggests that those few economies which have
perked up this year, particularly the United States, the euro
zone and Britain, are increasingly exposed to waning global
demand and may not be able to maintain their momentum.
"Worryingly, for the regions that have shown the most
resilience - the U.S. and Europe - the outlook seems to become
more clouded," wrote Christian Keller, head of economics
research at Barclays, in a note called "Enter the doldrums."
The concern coincides with a growing sense of unease in
financial markets, where market experts polled by Reuters have
also taken a knife to all sorts of asset forecasts, from global
stock indexes to sovereign bond yields, oil prices and emerging
market foreign exchange rates.
So while 2016 is still forecast to be better than this year
for most major economies, economists have trimmed their
forecasts as the year has progressed, much as the International
Monetary Fund has just done.
But this time, the downgrades are piling up in a much more
notable way.
Growth forecasts are lower and economists have chopped their
inflation outlook across the board for most countries, with
lower highs and lower lows, suggesting aggressive monetary
policy has had very little effect so far in boosting inflation.
"As has become a familiar trend over the past two years, the
latest revisions to our inflation forecasts for both 2015 and
2016 are downwards for the developed world," said James Pomeroy,
economist at HSBC, adding that emerging markets growth forecasts
were the weakest since 2009, the nadir of the financial crisis.
International trade has taken a significant hit this year,
the biggest also since around that time, and that has further
clouded the economic outlook.
Global growth is forecast to clock 3.1 percent this year,
followed by 3.4 percent next. But that is based on expectations
for easy monetary policy everywhere, with no major correction in
global financial markets after years of low sovereign bond
yields and soaring stock prices.
The U.S. economy, which stalled around the start of this
year as it has done several times during the course of this
recovery, looks solid. But it is still not expected to
accelerate meaningfully or generate much inflation, despite a
very low unemployment rate.
"Seven years into the U.S. recovery, this is frustrating for
the Federal Reserve, which is still itching to raise interest
rates," added HSBC's Pomeroy.
"For now though, the U.S. is once again feeling the brunt of
the latest round of the deflationary 'pass the parcel', which
has been plaguing the global economy since 2008."
Britain is in a similar situation. And the euro zone has a
herculean task ahead in tackling chronically-high unemployment
and low inflation that no expansion or extension of its
trillion-euro asset purchase programme is likely to solve.
Scandinavian economies are likely to perform a bit better.
The real worry in the near term centres around emerging
markets, which have carried global growth in recent years.
An unprecedented borrowing binge by the Chinese authorities
to fuel infrastructure development has propped up growth in the
world's second largest economy throughout the most trying times
for developed economies since the global financial crisis.
But now that has come to an end, and the central bank has
delivered a series of interest rate cuts to soften the blow from
a deliberate attempt to rebalance China's economy away from
exporting manufactured goods toward domestic consumer spending.
It has had mixed success. Economists expect China's official
growth rate, which many suspect overstates the economy's
underlying performance, to come in below Beijing's 7 percent
target for this year and slow further into 2016.
Other emerging market economies look set to perform poorly.
South Africa increasingly looks to be gripped by weak growth
but persistent inflation, and Brazil's has nosedived into
recession as the central bank jacked up interest rates
aggressively to tackle inflation, with very limited success.
"For almost 10 years, Latin America's economies could pretty
much sit back and enjoy the ride," said Marcelo Carvalho, head
of Latin America economic research at BNP Paribas.
"Those days are over."
