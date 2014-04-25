* For full poll data click
* India GDP likely grew 4.7 pct in FY13/14, 5.5 pct in
FY14/15
* Retail prices to average 8 pct this year, ease to 7.1 next
year
By Ashrith Rao Doddi
BANGALORE, April 25 Prospects for a strong
economic rebound in India are dim as industry remains weak, and
although a business-friendly opposition party looks likely to
form a new government, its ability to pass sweeping reforms is
in doubt, a Reuters poll showed.
An anticipated victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party's
(BJP) at the conclusion next month of an ongoing election in the
world's largest democracy has pushed India's stock market to a
record high.
But many worry that its power to drive change will be muted
if it has to form a coalition with other parties, which in the
past have held policy hostage to local agendas.
The latest Reuters poll of over 20 analysts taken this week
showed Asia's third-largest economy likely grew 4.7 percent in
the fiscal year that ended this March, with growth seen picking
up to 5.5 percent in the current fiscal year.
Growth slumped to a decade-low of 4.5 percent in 2012/13 -
less than half the almost double-digit rates in 2010.
Anubhuti Sahay, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank,
said that against that backdrop, and with chances of even higher
inflation, a strong government with the ability to legislate
change is needed to put the economy back on track.
"If we get into a situation where again the government,
because of coalition politics, is not able to implement good
policies, that is the biggest risk. We have seen such situations
since 2010," she added.
India's economic gloom deepened in the first quarter of this
year. Industrial output shrank and exports fell, underscoring
the enormous challenges awaiting whatever new government takes
over in May.
The current government has been heavily criticized for not
implementing economic reforms and for being unable to control
persistently high inflation -- both leading to reduced foreign
investment and low consumer demand.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which recently shifted its
focus to retail price inflation, aims to bring that down from
8.31 percent at present to 6 percent by January 2016.
But the poll shows inflation only coming down to 7.5 percent
by then. That would leave a 1.5 percentage point gap to close.
The RBI is expected to keep its key repo rate steady for
another year before a modest cut in the second half of 2015, the
poll also showed.
A weak economic outlook for China and the euro zone, India's
two biggest trading partners, does not help the outlook for
exports, either.
