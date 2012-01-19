Momementum will drain from the world economy in 2012 but it will keep moving in the right direction, according to Reuters polls of around 600 economists who said Europe would drag on global growth. Asian economies are set for some tough quarters before recovering in the latter half of the year as both China and India grow at their weakest pace since the tail-end of 2009's global financial crisis. Reuters on Thursday released its latest quarterly survey on the economic outlook. Economists contributed their forecasts to the polls carried out between January 9-18. Click on the codes in brackets to see the stories: DEVELOPED ECONOMIES: > Momentum to drain from world economy in 2012 > U.S. economy to lose some steam in early 2012 > Euro zone recession to endure midway into 2012 > Japan economic growth seen uninspiring this year > Britain's economy in mild recession, to grow in Q2 > Germany to rebound from slight recession in Q2 > France growth outlook slips, pressures Sarkozy > Italy faces lengthy recession, to miss deficit goal > Canada growth run seen tailing off in 2012 > Australia counts on mining boom; offshore risks > For a graphic see r.reuters.com/hah26s > For a PDF see > For poll data see DEVELOPING ECONOMIES: > Brazil economy to outshine its Latam neighbours > Asian economies to slow in 2012 but avoid slump > Turkish economy to slow sharply this year > Modest China 2012 slowdown; exports, housing drag > India growth prospects weaken, rate cuts seen > Indonesia economic growth to slow in 2012 > Graphic for the poll: link.reuters.com/tyz95s > For poll data, click on: RELATED: > Asia's economic growth slipping into neutral [ID:nL3E8CH0UD > TAKE A LOOK: Asia central bank rate moves > TAKE A LOOK: Asia inflation starts to ease > TAKE A LOOK: Asia GDP growth slows For details of latest Reuters polls click on