FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
China's Guangzhou tightens home price controls
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 2 days ago

China's Guangzhou tightens home price controls

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The housing authority for the city of Guangzhou in southern China issued a notice on its website on Wednesday calling for strong enforcement of housing policies:

- New property developments in the city that do not follow price guidance from the government will not be issued presales permits.

- Lenders must protect against risks from mortgage loans and step up checks to ensure accuracy of income information for prospective borrowers.

- Residential land supply should be increased. (Reporting by Elias Glenn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.