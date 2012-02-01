SYDNEY Feb 1 The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) index of commodity prices edged up 0.2 percent in January, from December, thanks mainly to increases in prices of gold and oil.

Prices of base metals and most rural commodities also increased, but the estimated export price of coking coal continued to decline in the month, reflecting a further retreat in spot and contract prices.

Revised figures showed the index shed 1.3 percent in December, compared with an originally reported 1.0 percent fall.

Still, at 140.0, the index was up 6 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms compared with January last year, due to earlier increases in coal, gold and oil prices.

It remained close to a record high of 149.8 reached in both July and August, far surpassing the 2008 peak of 119.5.

In Australian dollar terms, the index fell by 3.0 percent in January, but was up 1 percent on the year. (Reporting by Ian Chua)