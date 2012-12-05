LONDON Dec 5 Companies should get more involved
with university courses to close a skills gap and ease
graduates' path to employment, according to a report on
Wednesday.
Fewer than half of young people and employers believed that
new graduates were well prepared for work, the study of data in
a diverse group of countries found, a problem that may
contribute to soaring levels of youth unemployment.
Higher education institutions, however, believed that nearly
three-quarters of their leavers were ready for the workplace.
"Employers, education providers, and youth live in parallel
universes," the McKinsey report found.
"They have fundamentally different understandings of the
same situation."
The consultancy analysed education-to-employment initiatives
from 25 countries and surveyed youth, education providers and
employers in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Morocco, Saudi
Arabia, Turkey, Britain and the United States.
Total unemployment among young people has risen to 75
million, according to the International Labor Organization, as
the global economy has slowed and the debt crisis in Europe
worsened.
Policymakers in several countries have debated how the
shortage of skills has contributed to the figures. A study from
the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank in June said there was little
evidence the jobless rate was being kept high by a skills gap.
But nearly 40 percent of employers surveyed by McKinsey
between August and September said it was a leading reason for
entry-level vacancies.
The report split employers into three groups, based on their
degree of involvement in the process of recruiting.
"Only one of them, accounting for less than a third of the
cohort, is successful in getting the talent it requires," it
said.
"What distinguishes these employers is that they reach out
regularly to education providers and youth, offering them time,
skills and money."
It said bosses, educators and students rarely communicated.
This meant that universities found it hard to predict
job-placement rates for their graduates, and young people did
not know which subjects were linked to employment and good pay.
Moreover, only half of young people believed that paying for
higher education would improve their chances of finding a job.
McKinsey said countries needed to review their education
systems to see if employers in a particular industry seeking
certain skills could work more closely with educators.
It said limited financial or staff resources, lack of
hands-on training opportunities and employers' reluctance to
fund training unless it is very specialised could all be
barriers to better cooperation.
But these could be addressed by better use of the Internet
for practice situations and to ensure consistency at a low cost
and by introducing an improved standard curriculum that would be
complemented by top-up training with employers.