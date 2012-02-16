* Spain's 4Q GDP -0.3 q/q, 0.3 y/y
* 2011 GDP grows 0.7 pct vs 2010
* Economists fear weak yr as govt fights deficit
By Paul Day
MADRID, FEB 16 - The Spanish economy shrank for the
first time in two years in the fourth quarter, the start of what
economists fear could be a prolonged slump as Madrid implements
harsh austerity measures to deflate a massive budget deficit.
Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter on a quarterly basis, as forecast in a flash estimate,
and after stagnating in the third quarter, final official data
showed on Thursday.
A test of the country's attraction to investors comes later
on Thursday with a bond sale, including one for seven years.
There has been healthy demand recently, boosted by cheap loans
to banks and others from the European Central Bank.
0n an annual basis the economy grew by 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter, in line with Reuters forecasts consensus and
compared to 0.8 percent in the third quarter.
"Some countries in the euro zone may just avoid a recession,
but that may be more difficult for Spain. Given the need for
fiscal consolidation in the country and the pressure that puts
on domestic demand, it's going to be very difficult for Spain to
avoid recession," RBS economist Nick Matthews said.
Economic output in the 17-nation currency area fell 0.3
percent in the fourth quarter from the third, official data
showed on Wednesday as the sovereign debt crisis crushed a
recovery and looked set to push the bloc in to a mild recession.
The Italian economy joined Belgium, Greece and Portugal in
formal recession having already shrunk in the third quarter of
2011, the data on Wednesday showed.
Purchasing data from Markit for January showed a slight
improvement for the Spanish manufacturing and services
industries, but it may not be enough for an economy that has
been in recession or close to stagnation for almost five years.
Spain had been growing at an above-average rate since the
country entered in to the euro zone monetary union 12 years ago,
but the boom was largely due to the housing expansion fuelled by
cheap loans and has been struggling since the 2007 crash.
In the fourth quarter, exports were the only sector to show
growth with industry surviving solely because of demand outside
of Spanish shores, though even that is slowing as the economies
of Spain's main trading partners stumble.
Meanwhile, Spain's new government is fighting to reduce a
budget deficit it has estimated at 8 percent of GDP in 2011 to a
target of 4.4 percent this year, implying necessary savings of
an estimated around 45 billion euros.
The International Monetary Fund believes GDP will contract
by 1.7 percent in 2012 and the economy will remain weak through
next year, weighed down by the government's aggressive austerity
measures.
In 2011, the economy grew by 0.7 percent compared to a fall
of 0.1 percent in 2010.