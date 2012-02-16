* Spain's 4Q GDP -0.3 q/q, 0.3 y/y
* 2011 GDP grows 0.7 pct vs 2010
* Economists fear weak yr as govt fights deficit
* Treasury sells 4.1 bln eur of 3 bonds
By Paul Day
MADRID, Feb 16 - Spain saw solid demand for its debt
on Thursday, easily shifting what it wanted to sell at a bond
auction, although concerns about Greece's second bailout and the
fragility of some of the euro zone's riskier economies pushed
financing costs higher.
An auction in France also attracted good support, leaving
two-year yields below 1 percent, showing investors continue to
favour the stronger north.
Underlying the problems facing Spain, data on Thursday
showed its economy -- which is facing even more austerity --
contracted in the fourth quarter for the first time in two
years. By contrast, France earlier in the week reported
higher-than-expected growth.
While demand at the Spanish auction was high, the average
yield on a three-year offering jumped more than 47 basis points
from its last outing in early February.
"There's pressure on the prime minister to enact more
austerity especially considering their target for this year.
Effects of austerity and ambitious deficit targets, it's just a
reflection of the general fear that's in the market," strategist
at 4Cast Jo Tomkins said.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt rose to around 381 basis points, around 25 basis points
from the close on Wednesday, after euro zone finance ministers
failed to agree on a second aid package for Greece.
"We've seen the Treasury hit the maximum target for its
bonds, with strong demand, which is a sign of confidence in the
Spanish economy and the measures that are being taken," said
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Parliament on Thursday.
The economic picture, however, was grim.
Gross domestic product shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth
quarter on a quarterly basis after stagnating in the third
quarter, final official data showed, as an economic slump which
began almost five years ago dragged on.
In 2011, the economy grew by 0.7 percent compared with a
fall of 0.1 percent in 2010.
Spain had been growing at an above-average rate since the
country entered in to the euro zone monetary union 12 years ago,
but the boom was largely due to the housing expansion fuelled by
cheap loans and has been struggling since the 2007 crash.
In the fourth quarter, exports were the only sector to show
growth with industry surviving solely because of demand outside
of Spanish shores, though even that is slowing as the economies
of Spain's main trading partners stumble.
Meanwhile, Spain's new government is fighting to reduce a
budget deficit it has estimated at 8 percent of GDP in 2011 to a
target of 4.4 percent this year, implying necessary savings of
an estimated around 45 billion euros ($58.80 billion).
"Given the need for fiscal consolidation in the country and
the pressure that puts on domestic demand, it's going to be very
difficult for Spain to avoid recession," RBS economist Nick
Matthews said.
STRONG DEMAND, HIGH PRICE
Spain easily sold 4.1 billion euros of three bonds, just
above the targeted range but with some pressure on yields as
support from cheap cash from the European Central Bank waned.
The Treasury has front-loaded its debt issue this year,
issuing over 34 percent of the whole year's target, taking
advantage of liquidity rich banks which have taken massive
levels of cheap loans from the ECB.
The ECB's long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) flooded
markets with almost a half a trillion euros of cheap three-year
cash in December and will provide more of the same at the end of
this month.
Spanish lenders borrowed record sums from the central bank
in January to buy higher yielding sovereign bonds and make
inroads into looming debt mountains of their own.
"The market is clearly price sensitive now, as shown by the
quite large tails. This is good funding progress for Spain but
in the very short term there may be some cheapening as the
market absorbs the paper," rate strategist at Credit Agricole,
Peter Chatwell said.
Spain sold 2.3 billion euros of a bond maturing July. 30,
2015 at an average yield of 3.322 percent compared with 2.861
percent paid at the last primary auction on Feb. 2.
The bond was 2.2 times subscribed, compared with 1.6 times
earlier in the month.
The Treasury shifted 733 million euros of the other 2015
issue, maturing Jan. 31, at an average yield of 2.966 percent
and a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.4, and 1.1 billion euros of a bond
maturing Oct. 31, 2019 with a 4.832 percent yield and 3.3 times
subscribed.