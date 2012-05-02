SAN FRANCISCO May 2 Texas remains the top state
for business and California still holds the title for the worst,
according to an annual ranking of states by Chief Executive
magazine released on Wednesday.
Chief Executive each year surveys CEOs and asks them to
grade states in which they do business. This year 650 responded,
giving Texas high marks "foremost for its business-friendly tax
and regulatory environment," a report on the survey and ranking
said on the magazine's website.
"Texas easily clinched the No. 1 rank, the eighth successive
time it has done so," the report said. "California earns the
dubious honor of being ranked dead last for the eighth
consecutive year."
California "appears to slip deeper into the ninth circle of
business hell," the report said. "Each year, the evidence that
businesses are leaving California or avoid locating there
because of the high cost of doing business due to excessive
state taxes and stringent regulations, grows."
New York was ranked just ahead of California.
New York's unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in March,
compared with California's 11.0 percent jobless rate that month,
which was the third highest state unemployment rate, according
to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texas posted a jobless rate
of 7.0 percent that month, compared with a national average of
8.2 percent.
Chief Executive's report may be found at