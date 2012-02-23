SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 The city manager of Stockton, California has scheduled a briefing for reporters on Friday regarding the city's finances, a spokeswoman said on Thursday as local media said the struggling city will seek mediation with its creditors.

The Record newspaper in Stockton on its website said City Manager Bob Deis is expected to ask Stockton's city council next week to vote to allow the city to enter into mediation, a step required under a new state law before municipalities can file for bankruptcy protection.

California garnered national attention when the city of Vallejo, located between San Francisco and the state capital of Sacramento, in 2008 became the state's biggest city to declare bankruptcy.

Stockton, like much smaller Vallejo, has been hit hard by the housing slump, which brought home building in the city and its surrounding area in California's Central Valley to a standstill and sent local foreclosure rates soaring.

Moody's Investors Service in November lowered Stockton's issuer rating one notch to Baa1 from A3 due to the city's ongoing "precarious financial position" and said its outlook for Stockton remained negative, noting the potential financial challenges for the city "keep mounting, and increasing in size." (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Diane Craft)