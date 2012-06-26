(Recasts; adds city council comment, details)
By Jim Christie
STOCKTON, Calif., June 26 Stockton, a northern
California city of nearly 300,000, is poised on Tuesday to
become the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy by approving
a budget that requests protection from creditors.
After three months of talks to avert the bankruptcy
concluded at midnight on Monday without results, Stockton's city
council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening to vote on the
new budget. The city manager could file for Chapter 9 as soon as
Wednesday.
The council, due to meet at 6:30 p.m. local time, is widely
expected to endorse the plan, said Dwane Milnes, who represented
retired city employees in the talks: "It will be at least a 6-1
vote."
"Every signal in the universe points to them filing for
bankruptcy either Wednesday or Thursday," he said.
Stockton, which has more than $700 million in debt, had been
in confidential mediation with 18 creditors, seeking concessions
to help fill a $26 million shortfall for the fiscal year
beginning on July 1.
The mediation was part of a restructuring plan for the
city's battered finances unveiled in February. Representatives
for some creditors said a sense of pessimism hung over the talks
given their complexity and the scale of Stockton's financial
troubles.
Stockton's predicament stems from years of fiscal
mismanagement, too much debt taken on in good times and generous
pay and benefits for city employees and retirees.
Stockton has suffered a plunge in revenue with the collapse
of its once red-hot housing market, which transformed the city,
traditionally a business center in California's farm-rich
Central Valley, into a distant bedroom community for the San
Francisco Bay area.
Stockton has been unable to keep its budget balanced despite
cutting more than $90 million in spending in recent years along
with a quarter of all its employees, including a quarter of its
police officers - a concern for the city's residents who are
facing a surge in violent crime.
If Stockton, 85 miles (about 135 km) east of San Francisco,
files for bankruptcy, it would be the largest U.S. city to have
ever done so, setting a landmark for the U.S. municipal debt
market.
Because municipal bankruptcies under Chapter 9 of the
federal bankruptcy code are rare, especially for larger cities,
Stockton could set important precedents on how various different
types of creditors are treated in such cases.
In the past, large cities like Harrisburg Pennsylvania or
Bridgeport, Connecticut have seen the filing of bankruptcy
protection rejected by the court.
In the most recent case in October 2011, the filing by
Harrisburg, a city of nearly 50,000, was rejected because a
state law prohibited municipalities of a certain size from
seeking legal protection from creditors.
In California, lawyers representing Stockton also worked for
Vallejo, California when it filed for bankruptcy in 2008. The
former Navy town emerged last year from bankruptcy with sharply
reduced payments for its retiree medical program.
Stockton officials have been considering bankruptcy since
February and with the budget plan before them, also known as a
tendency plan, they are prepared to take drastic action to plug
their budget gap.
The plan proposes suspending $10.2 million in debt payments,
a move likely to trigger further downgrades of the city by
ratings agencies.
Under the restructuring plan approved by its city council in
February, Stockton has already defaulted on about $2 million in
debt, allowing the trustee for one of its bond insurers to seize
a building once slated to be its future city hall and three
parking garages.
The intentional default and of bankruptcy prompted Moody's
Investors Service and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services to drop
their credit ratings on Stockton.
Moody's has its issuer rating for Stockton at a junk level
Ba2 from Baa1 while S&P has its issuer rating on the city from
BB to SD, one notch above its D default rating. More rating
downgrades could be triggered by the bankruptcy filing.
S&P analyst Chris Morgan said using of defaults to help
tackle Stockton's deficit is worrisome: "It's already quite
serious from our perspective."
Stockton's budget plan would also reduce spending on
employee compensation and retiree benefits by $11.2 million.
About $7 million in savings would come from cutting retiree
health care benefits for one year and then phasing them out.
Stockton officials have said the benefits are a crushing
expense due to their fast rise and projected liability of $417
million.
(Reporting by Jim Christie)