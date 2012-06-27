STOCKTON, Calif., June 26 Stockton in northern
California will become the largest U.S. city to file for
bankruptcy after its city council on Tuesday approved a budget
based on the assumption that the municipality will seek
protection from its creditors.
The Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing for the city of nearly
300,000 in California's Central Valley could come as early as
Wednesday.
The council, which voted 6-1 in favor of the 2012-13 budget,
had previously authorized Stockton's city manager to file the
bankruptcy.
Confidential talks between Stockton and its creditors aimed
at averting bankruptcy concluded on Monday with the city failing
to win enough concessions to help it close a deficit of $26
million for the fiscal year beginning on July 1, City Manager
Bob Deis said.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)