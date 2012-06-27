* Bankruptcy to be filed by Friday
* Moody's, S&P downgraded ratings into default
* Bondholders, employee to see cuts
By Jim Christie
STOCKTON, Calif., June 27 Stockton, California,
is expected to file for bankruptcy before the end of the week,
becoming the largest U.S. city to seek protection from its
creditors.
Officials said that the city of nearly 300,000 could file
for Chapter 9 bankruptcy by Friday afternoon, after the city
council approved on Tuesday a budget that includes savings from
the bankruptcy.
The $26 million budget gap that was expected for fiscal 2013
is filled half by savings from missed payments on the debt
service and half by lower payments to employees, Standard &
Poor's analyst Chris Morgan told Reuters.
The decision to file for bankruptcy triggered on Wednesday
ratings cuts into default by Moody's Investors Service and
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"The Caa3 rating level assumes losses to bondholders will be
greater than 20 percent. The negative outlook reflects the high
likelihood that losses could exceed our estimates," Moody's said
in its statement.
The $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market has so far
taken in stride Stockton's march toward bankruptcy despite the
city's more than $700 million in bond debt.
Bondholders and bond insurers are among Stockton's 18
creditors. Other creditors are the 1,400 employees of the city
including police officers, firefighters, non-public safety
employees and their supervisors and retired city employees.
On Tuesday, Stockton's city council voted six to one in
favor of the 2012-2013 budget after a contentious five-hour
meeting during which angry retired city workers pressed council
members to reject the $155 million spending plan. It proposes
eliminating retirees' medical benefits.
The council's vote followed three months of confidential
talks between Stockton and its creditors aimed at averting
bankruptcy. The negotiations ended on Monday with the city
failing to win enough concessions to help close its shortfall
for the fiscal year starting on July 1.
That left bankruptcy as the only way for Stockton to balance
its budget in the near term while maintaining its current level
of services and bringing stability to its finances.
SERVICES WILL STILL BE PROVIDED
"Like corporations such as American Airlines and General
Motors, we will continue to operate and provide services. We
will use this opportunity to restructure and come out of
bankruptcy with a stronger, healthier and sustainable future,"
city manager Bob Deise said.
Since February, Stockton officials have said the city's
finances were suffering the combined effects of fiscal
mismanagement over two decades, too much debt taken on in good
times and generous pay and unsustainable benefits for city
employees and retirees.
Stockton has also had a sharp decline in revenue since the
collapse of its once red-hot housing market. The housing boom
transformed the farming city into a distant bedroom community of
the San Francisco Bay area, but its bust put Stockton at or near
the top of national foreclosure rankings in recent years.
Stockton has defaulted on about $2 million in debt since
February, allowing the trustee for one of its bond insurers to
seize a building once slated to be its future city hall and
three parking garages.
Because municipal bankruptcies under Chapter 9 of the
federal bankruptcy code are rare, especially for larger cities,
Stockton could set important precedents for how different types
of creditors are treated in such cases.
In the past, large cities such as Bridgeport, Connecticut,
have seen filings for bankruptcy protection rejected by the
court. In the most recent case in October 2011, a filing by
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a city of nearly 50,000, was rejected
because a state law barred municipalities of a certain size from
seeking legal protection from creditors.
