NEW YORK, June 27 The credit ratings of
Stockton, California, were slashed on Wednesday by two Wall
Street credit agencies because the city plans to file for
bankruptcy soon.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Stockton to default from
selective default on Wednesday, citing expectations that the
city will not pay "substantially" all of its obligations as they
come due.
Moody's Investors Service cut Stockton's pension obligation
debt to Caa3 from B3 and its lease revenue debt to Caa3 from
Caa1.
" The city is running out of cash and faces limited time and
options to fix its structural imbalance," Moody's said in a
statement.
Bankruptcies have been rare in the $3.7 trillion municipal
bond market in recent decades. But experts now expect at least a
slight increase because counties, cities, towns, schools and
other bond issuers have yet to fully recover from the recession,
while costs for everything from pensions to healthcare keep
climbing.
Stockton's elected officials approved a 2013 budget on
Tuesday night, which includes savings from a proposed bankruptcy
filing.
The downgrade by Moody's to Caa3 puts the ratings on some of
Stockton's debt in the "substantial risk" category, just one
notch above the "may be in default, extremely speculative"
grouping.
A bankruptcy filing would shield the city from its
creditors. The process could last several years, Moody's said.
Stockton was ill-prepared to withstand the real estate
collapse. City officials say Stockton's finances have been
mismanaged over two decades, with too much borrowing in good
times and generous pay and unsustainable benefits granted to
city employees and retirees.
BONDHOLDERS TO SUFFER LOSSES
Both credit agencies predicted that at least some of the
investors in debt issued by Stockton and some of its borrowing
arms likely will have to take losses.
Moody's said its Caa3 rating implies that investors' losses
will top 20 percent. "The negative outlook reflects the high
likelihood that losses could exceed our estimates," it warned.
In a bankruptcy, Stockton's pension obligation bonds and
lease bonds would be considered unsecured.
S&P cut to C from CC the ratings on the city's pension
obligation bonds, lease revenue bonds and certificates of
participation - some of which were issued by the Stockton Public
Financing Authority and the Stockton Redevelopment Agency. The
outlook on these ratings is negative.
"We see a strong likelihood of a default on the city's 2007A
and 2007B pension obligation bonds in September because these
obligations lack the protection of a dedicated debt service
reserve," the credit agency said.
S&P said it gave the lease revenue bonds and Certificates of
Participation negative outlooks because it could lower their
ratings in the next year "as debt service reserves, sureties,
and restricted funds ... are exhausted and/or otherwise not paid
to bondholders."
Bondholders in some lease revenue bonds might face a little
less risk. "For the series 2004 lease revenue bonds, 2006A lease
revenue bonds, 2007A and 2007B lease revenue bonds, and 2009A
lease revenue bonds, we understand debt service reserves or
surety policies will be sufficient to cover debt service in the
fall," S&P said.
It added: "For its series 2003A and 2003B Certificates of
Participation and series 2004 revenue bonds ... the city plans
to continue to meet contractual requirements for timely payments
because of the availability of restricted resources."
Some of the other bondholders also have brighter prospects.
Moody's said it confirmed ratings on the city's water and
sewer enterprise debt at Ba3, sewer enterprise debt at Ba1, and
two of the community facilities districts' special tax bonds at
Baa2.
All of that debt was assigned a "developing outlook" because
of how long a bankruptcy could last. Moody's said it made these
determinations because "losses are unlikely, although how the
bonds continue to perform in a potential bankruptcy remains
uncertain."