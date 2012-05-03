By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 While the city of Stockton,
California is attempting to stave off bankruptcy, its local
economy is perking up and leading all other metropolitan areas
in the state in terms of job growth.
The Business Forecasting Center of the University of the
Pacific in Stockton estimates a 5 percent increase in payrolls
in the Stockton region for the 12 -month period ending in March.
Jeff Michael, the center's director, said the city's economy
is finally starting to recover from the knock-on effects of the
area's dramatic housing crash. The region has "clearly joined
the recovery," he told Reuters on Thursday.
Local job growth will run at about 4 percent this year and
about 2 percent annually through 2016, he said.
Stockton entered into negotiations with its creditors in
March in an attempt to avoid becoming the largest U.S. city to
file for bankruptcy.
Stockton, which has a population of roughly 292,000 people,
has suffered years of declining revenue brought about by the
housing market crash and is facing a deficit of as much as $38
million on its general fund budget for the coming fiscal year
beginning on July 1.
But the worst for the local economy seems to be over. "We
finally found a bottom in the real estate market," Michael said.
He said Stockton won't return any time soon to the kind of
home-builders' boomtown it was during California's overheated
housing market of the last decade, but its economy will generate
solid payroll gains to help reduce its unemployment rate
affected by jobs lost in the housing area.
STILL A STRATEGIC LOCATION
"Nothing about the recession changed the fact that this is a
strategic location," he said about the c ity, which is around 85
miles ea st of San Francisco.
Payroll gains will be propelled by a major medical complex
for the state's prison system that is under construction and by
the local farming industry and warehouse and trucking companies,
Michael said.
The jobless rate for Stockton and surrounding San Joaquin
County s tood at 16.7 percent in March, compared with 18.1
percent a year earlier. California's March unemployment rate was
11.0 percent, compared with a national average of 8.2 percent.
Although the local economy is gathering steam, Michael said
there will be a lag in revenue in filling the city's coffers. He
added that he does not expect Stockton to win sufficient
concessions from its creditors during mediation to help bolster
its battered finances.
"If I had to bet, I'd bet the city would probably enter
bankruptcy," Michael said. "The problem is too deep and too
complex and involves too many parties to reach a negotiated
solution in a few months."
Stockton spokeswoman Connie Cochran said she could not
comment on talks between the city and its creditors, noting they
are confidential. But she said "The goal of the mediation is to
avoid bankruptcy. That's been our goal all along."
(Reporting By Jim Christie, Editing by Tiziana Barghini and
Diane Craft)