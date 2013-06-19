By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 19
JERUSALEM, June 19 A recovery in the housing
market and strong growth in consumer wealth will help jump-start
the U.S. economy later in 2013, said Larry Summers, a former
adviser to President Barack Obama.
Summers, considered a possible candidate to replace Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when his current term ends next
year, said a further boost would come from an increase in U.S.
energy production
"There are no certainties, there are enormous risks and
there are some substantial problems but ... the American economy
is coming back," Summers, Obama's top economic adviser until
November 2010, told a conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
"Barring a major shock from abroad, U.S. growth will move to
the 3 percent range by the end of the year and will accelerate
from that because the housing sector, which is only 4 percent of
the economy but more than half of the business cycle, has turned
decisively."
The Fed projects U.S. economic growth of 3.0-3.5 percent in
2014.
Obama this week hinted that he may be looking for a new Fed
chief, saying Bernanke has stayed a lot longer than the current
chairman had originally planned.
Bernanke, who has tried to nurse along the ailing U.S.
economy since the 2008 financial crisis, is widely expected to
step down when his second term as chairman expires at the end of
January.
When asked whether his various speeches this week in
Jerusalem were a form of lobbying for Bernanke's job, Summers
told Reuters: "Absolutely not. Absolutely not."
He declined to comment on whether he was interested in the
post.
Housing prices have risen 10 percent over the past year,
partly as an excess of housing capacity has swung to a shortage,
said Summers, director of the White House National Economic
Council in 2009-2010 and treasury secretary under President Bill
Clinton.
He said consumer wealth was pushing historic highs as house
prices and asset prices have risen.
U.S. fiscal policy is also improving as steep government
spending to boost the economy has slowed while tax income has
grown, he said. At the same time, public sector employment will
likely rise, in a reversal of the past few years.
Still, "there is no question that the U.S. requires further
fiscal adjustment", Summers said. "If Congress takes no further
action, according to conservative projections, the U.S. debt-GDP
ratio in 2015 will be lower than it is now in 2015 and in 2020,
it will be lower than in 2015."
Health care costs are estimated to be $1 trillion less over
the next decade than was the case two years ago, in part due to
Obama's measures, he said.
"So, the budget deficit situation is less serious," he said.