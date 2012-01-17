GENEVA Jan 17 The global economy will
grow by only 0.5 percent in 2012, effectively shrinking on a per
capita basis, unless there is rapid action to create jobs,
prevent sovereign debt distress and shore up fragile banks, a
United Nations study said on Tuesday.
The annual U.N. World Economic Situation and Prospects
report forecast average economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2012
and 3.2 percent in 2013, assuming a set of relatively optimistic
conditions in a make-or-break year for the economic recovery.
"The developed economies are on the brink of a downward
spiral enacted by four weaknesses that mutually reinforce each
other: sovereign debt distress, fragile banking sectors, weak
aggregate demand (associated with high unemployment and fiscal
austerity measures) and policy paralysis caused by political
gridlock and insitutional difficulties.
"All of these weaknesses are already present, but a further
worsening of one of them could set off a vicious circle leading
to severe financial turmoil and an economic downturn," the
report said.
In the downside scenario, the report said the European Union
economy would contract by 1.6 percent in 2012, with Germany,
France and Britain in recession.