By Tom Miles
GENEVA Jan 17 The global economy will
grow by only 0.5 percent in 2012, effectively shrinking on a per
capita basis, unless there is rapid action to create jobs,
prevent sovereign debt distress and shore up fragile banks, a
United Nations study said on Tuesday.
The annual U.N. World Economic Situation and Prospects
report forecast average economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2012
and 3.2 percent in 2013, assuming what it said were benign
conditions in a "make-or-break year" for economic recovery.
The assumptions included a 50 percent cut in Greek sovereign
debt, a minor U.S. economic stimulus in the short term and a
realisation of economic policy commitments taken by the G20
group of nations at Cannes in November.
The report said these would at least allow developed
economies to "muddle through" but there was a high risk that
these assumptions would be overly optimistic.
"The developed economies are on the brink of a downward
spiral enacted by four weaknesses that mutually reinforce each
other: sovereign debt distress, fragile banking sectors, weak
aggregate demand (associated with high unemployment and fiscal
austerity measures) and policy paralysis caused by political
gridlock and institutional difficulties," the report said.
"All of these weaknesses are already present, but a further
worsening of one of them could set off a vicious circle leading
to severe financial turmoil and an economic downturn."
In the downside scenario, economic growth of only 0.5
percent would not keep pace with population growth, resulting in
a downturn in average per capita income for the world.
In the downside scenario, the European Union economy would
contract by 1.6 percent in 2012, with Germany, France and
Britain all sliding into recession.
But the biggest loser from the downside scenario would be
Russia, with a baseline forecast of 3.9 percent GDP growth in
2012 flipping to a 3.6 percent contraction, especially if oil
prices were to fall just as the presidential election spurs new
social and public spending.
The report also forecast an increase in world trade of 4.4
percent in 2012 and 5.7 percent in 2013, compared with an
estimated 6.6 percent increase in 2011.