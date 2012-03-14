* U.S. economy recovering pretty well from "debt tsunami"
* Tackling fiscal deficit essential - Volcker
* Risk of debt, FX crash if deficit left unaddressed - Rubin
WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. economy is
recovering "pretty well" and trying to juice it up by allowing a
little extra inflation would be disastrous, Paul Volcker, the
former Federal Reserve chairman known for successfully reining
in double-digit inflation, said on Wednesday.
"I think that is kind of a doomsday scenario," Volcker told
an economic summit when asked if the Fed should foster higher
inflation to stimulate faster growth.
Higher inflation would backfire by causing interest rates to
rise. "You are not going to get any stimulus and you are going
to make it much harder to restore price stability," Volcker told
the Atlantic magazine conference.
Some economists have speculated that the Federal Reserve
might allow inflation to exceed the central bank's 2 percent
target in an attempt to lower the unemployment rate, still
stubbornly high at 8.3 percent.
Volcker, famed for pushing up interest rates into double
digits in the early 1980s to tame inflation, would not comment
directly on current Fed policy.
But he said a "debt tsunami" that hit the financial system
in 2008 did huge amounts of damage, and there are no magic
bullets for cleaning up that damage quickly.
"We have an economy that needs support. We are doing that
with extreme fiscal policy. We are doing that with extreme
monetary policy," Volcker said.
Once the economy is on a sounder footing, he expressed
confidence that the Fed will face no difficulty in shrinking its
balance sheet without causing disruptions. "They do not in my
judgment present a technical problem," he said.
More difficult will be for the Fed to decide when is the
correct time to start tightening policy and raising rates -
something that is not a new problem for monetary policymakers.
"They are likely not to be widely welcomed in the political
environment. But that is what central banks have to do," Volcker
said.
While there are no quick fixes for a severely damaged
economy, the former Fed chairman said progress is being made.
"All things considered, I think we are doing pretty well,"
Volcker said. "Unemployment is coming down, but we can't ask for
more than the economy can produce in the short run because we
haven't eliminated the overhang of housing, and the enormous
debt is still there."
The biggest challenge now facing politicians and
policymakers is to return the United States onto a sustainable
fiscal trajectory, he said.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin shared that
view, warning that failure to agree upon a deficit reduction
plan after the November elections would risk serious market
upheaval, in which debt yields would rise and the currency
plunge.
"Markets can change dramatically, and it is almost
instantaneously with no notice, which is why it is imperative we
act," Rubin said.
At the same time, he counseled a careful approach to deficit
reduction. Recent economic numbers have been "good", Rubin said,
but the U.S. economy still faces significant headwinds - from
the euro zone crisis and the U.S. fiscal challenges.
Allowing tax cuts to expire at the end of 2012 and
proceeding with deep federal spending cuts would cut 4 percent
to 5 percent from GDP growth, which would have "enormous,
enormous consequences for the economy," he said.