WASHINGTON, Sept 14 President Barack Obama will
mark the five-year anniversary of the U.S. financial crisis on
Monday in an effort to move back to his domestic agenda after
weeks of dealing with Syria.
When Wall Street came to a near collapse in 2008, the
resulting economic crisis helped propel then-Democratic
presidential nominee Obama to the White House.
But the economy's slow recovery from the recession has been
a difficult challenge for Obama, who in recent weeks has been
focused largely on foreign policy in trying to mount an
international response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria.
A White House official said Obama will deliver remarks in
the White House Rose Garden on Monday to mark the fifth
anniversary of the financial crisis, which was accelerated on
Sept. 15, 2008 when the Lehman Brothers firm filed for
bankruptcy protection.
The Democratic president will focus on the positive,
discussing progress made and highlighting his prescriptions for
boosting job creation amid budget battles expected with
Republicans in Congress in the weeks ahead.
He is also expected to urge his Republican opponents in
Congress not to threaten to shut down the government over the
budget and to support raising the debt limit. Without new
spending authority, most U.S. government agencies would have to
close their doors on Oct. 1 in a replay of politically painful
shutdowns during the mid-1990s.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)