NEW YORK Economists have raised their expectations that the Federal Reserve will resort to more monetary stimulus to cushion the U.S. economy against Europe's debt crisis and boost sluggish domestic demand, a Reuters poll showed.

The median of forecasts from 49 economists polled by Reuters gave a 45 percent chance the Fed would eventually undertake another round of stimulus, or QE3.

A similar poll on May 15 ascribed only a 30 percent chance of the Fed embarking on a third round of money printing.

Economists also see just over a 40 percent likelihood in the near term of the chance of the Fed extending its so-called Operation Twist, a less controversial tool by which the central bank sells short-term debt and buys longer-dated bonds to lower borrowing costs.

The latest poll was conducted after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount, although he offered few hints that new moves were imminent.

Only hours earlier, Janet Yellen, the Fed's second-highest official, cited risks from housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions as she spelled out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more economic support.

Discussion of further stimulus will be front and center at the Fed's next policy meeting June 19-20.

"Clearly we have had some signals from the (Fed) that they are more concerned about the economic situation and they are trying to determine themselves whether the economy has slowed in such a way that it would be appropriate to provide more stimulus or monetary accommodation," said Kevin Logan, economist at HSBC Securities USA in New York.

Based primarily on comments from Fed officials this week, Logan upped his estimates of the chances of the Fed taking some action this month to 50 percent from 30 percent last week.

Still, others are unconvinced there is enough evidence of a drastic slowdown in the United States, nor that the threat from Europe is so immediate as to spur the Fed into action.

"Inflation and some of the dynamics are just not compelling enough for the Fed to venture other stimulus ventures, at least right now," said Michael Gregory, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

"Things have to worsen, but that is not our base case,"

Of 15 economists who responded to a question in the Reuters poll on the possible timing of a new round of bond buying, three said it would happen at June's policy meeting, 10 saw it during the second half of 2012 and two in 2013.

The median of forecasts from 11 economists was for the size of a QE3 program to be $550 billion. Past polls have indicated most economists expect purchases of both Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, or just MBS.

U.S. primary bond dealers - who do business directly with the Fed - had slightly higher expectations of QE3 than the broader sample of economists, with the median of their forecasts giving a 50 percent chance of more bond buying. That was unchanged from a Reuters poll of primary dealers on June 1.

The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in mortgage-related and U.S. government debt in a bid to depress borrowing costs and prop up the economy.

The median of forecasts from the 49 economists in the latest poll gave a 42.5 percent chance the Fed would extend its current stimulus, dubbed "Operation Twist," at the June policy meeting.

Operation Twist is set to expire at the end of June.

The median of forecasts from 18 primary dealers gave a 40 percent chance of Twist being extended at this month's meeting, up from a median of 35 percent in the June 1 poll of 15 primary dealers.

Economists overwhelmingly predicted the Fed would not extend further out the timing of a pledge to hold interest rates at exceptionally low levels through late 2014. Forty-three economists said the Fed would not extend the timing, while three said they would.

"Late 2014 is pretty much as far out as you can go, without having it lose its meaning. If things change, then arguably they could change the language but we don't think they want to be whipping it around," said Kevin Cummins, economist at UBS Securities in New York.

(Additional reporting by Rahul Karunakar and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Barry)