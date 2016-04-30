BOGOTA, April 29 Colombian state-run oil company
Ecopetrol has halted pumping on the country's No. 2 oil
pipeline after a rebel bombing that sent crude spilling into a
nearby river, a source at the company told Reuters on Friday.
The attack on the 485-mile (780 km) Cano-Limon Covenas
pipeline caused a spill in Arauca province's Bojaba river, near
the border with Venezuela, Ecopetrol said in a statement.
Clean-up crews were working to contain the spill, the
company said, which so far was several kilometers away from
drinking water sources.
President Juan Manuel Santos blamed the leftist National
Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group for the attack.
The government and the ELN announced in March they would
soon begin formal peace talks in Ecuador, after over two years
of preliminary negotiations.
"It's inconceivable that this group, instead of giving
concrete displays of peace, insists on kidnapping and attacking
the infrastructure of Colombians, like it did today with another
pipeline bombing, causing immense harm to the environment,"
Santos said in televised remarks.
The president will travel to Arauca on Saturday to meet with
security officials.
Cano-Limon has the capacity to transport up to 210,000
barrels of crude daily from oil fields operated by U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum, near the border with Venezuela, to
the Caribbean port of Covenas.
Attacks by the ELN on oil installations have been a frequent
occurrence during a conflict that has taken more than 220,000
lives and displaced millions over the past 52 years.
