BOGOTA Oct 15 Colombian state-run oil producer
Ecopetrol will restart operation of its Cartagena
refinery on Nov. 10, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on
Thursday.
The reopening will make Colombia self-sufficient in refined
oil products it has had to import in increasing quantities
during the facility's refurbishment, which will more than double
its capacity to 165,000 barrels per day.
Ecopetrol Chief Executive Officer Juan Carlos Echeverry said
in August the refinery would be fully operational in March at
the latest.
The first cargo will be of 80,000 barrels and by Jan. 15 it
will move as much as 140,000 barrels, Cardenas said at an oil
conference in Bogota.
The expansion, estimated to cost more than $7 billion, will
enable the export-focused facility to vastly increase fuel
production for the domestic market, supplementing output from
the inland Barrancabermeja refinery, Colombia's biggest.
It will ease at least some of the financial strain
Colombia's biggest company has faced since a plunge in crude oil
prices from June last year, which cut net profit in the second
quarter by 38.5 percent to $583 million.
