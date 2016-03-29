MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOGOTA, March 29 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol will seek $2 billion in damages from contractor Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for additional costs during the renovation of Colombia's Reficar refinery, Ecopetrol said late on Monday.
Ecopetrol has said bad management at CB&I increased spending on the project by $4 billion, double the original $3.99 billion price tag. Ecopetrol said it filed the suit against CB&I before the International Chamber of Commerce.
CB&I was not immediately available for comment by telephone.
The Reficar refinery, part of Ecopetrol's operations near the northern coast of Colombia, reopened late last year after a multi-billion overhaul meant to more than double capacity to 165,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Helen Murphy Editing by W Simon)
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces pricing of private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes