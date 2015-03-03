BOGOTA, March 3 Colombia's state-controlled oil
company Ecopetrol will propose distributing 70 percent
of its 2014 net profit of 7.5 trillion pesos ($3 billion) as an
ordinary dividend at its upcoming shareholder meeting, the
company said on Tuesday.
The size of Ecopetrol's dividend payouts has a direct impact
on the Andean nation's public finances since the government owns
88.5 percent of shares in the company, entitling it to the
majority of cash paid to shareholders.
The proposed dividend would total 133 pesos ($0.05) per
share, the company said in a regulatory filing. Ecopetrol's
Bogota-traded shares fell 5.5 percent on Tuesday after it posted
a 43 percent dive in 2014 profits versus the previous year.
Ecopetrol has scheduled the shareholder meeting for March
26.
($1 = 2,553.4000 Colombian pesos)
