* Affected Vasconia volumes not seen significant
* Gov't negotiating with indigenous community to repair pipe
* U.S.'s Occidental suspends contractors until line reopens
By Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol
SA has declared force majeure on a small number of
deliveries of medium Vasconia crude after the Cano Limon-Covenas
pipeline was damaged by a series of attacks by leftist
guerillas, a press official said on Monday.
The official could not specify on what date force majeure
was declared, what quantities were involved or which clients
would be affected, but said volumes were not significant enough
to require notifying the country's stock market regulator.
The pipeline has been shut since a blast on March 25 in
Toledo province, he said. Normally speedy repairs could not take
place this time because of objections and demands made by an
indigenous community near the site of the blast.
Government and justice officials have intervened to seek a
solution to the demands, which include diverting the pipeline
away from their area, the Ecopetrol press official said. A
separate bomb attack took place elsewhere in the same province
on April 1, he said.
Until repairs can begin, there is no estimate for when the
780 km (485 mile) pipeline, owned by Ecopetrol subsidiary Cenit,
could reopen. It has capacity to transport 220,000 barrels per
day.
U.S.-based Occidental, which like Ecopetrol relies
on the pipeline to pump oil to the Caribbean coast from the Cano
Limon oil field, said in a statement on Monday that it had to
suspend some contractors due to the pipeline's closure.
A Colombia-based source at Occidental said the company had
exhausted its storage capacity at the field, forcing it to
suspend production. Workers would be able to return once the
pipeline was operational, the source said.
Occidental produced an average 29,000 barrels per day in
2013, according to data on its web site.
Occidental is the operator of the Cano Limon field, where it
produces its own crude and also extracts the share belonging to
partner Ecopetrol, meaning both have been immediately affected
by the pipeline's closure.
Bomb attacks on Colombia's pipelines increased in 2013 to
259, the highest in a decade and a 72 percent jump from 2012,
according to Defense Ministry data. Leftist rebels say wealth
generated in the sector benefits the foreign oil companies
producing crude and not the local population.
Oil is Colombia's most valuable export with around 1 million
barrels per day produced in 2013, but finding new reserves to
boost the 2.38 billion barrels available has become more urgent
as production speeds up.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing
by Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)