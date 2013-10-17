LIMA Oct 16 Colombia's Ecopetrol
plans to continue operating in Peru, although will not
going forward to develop four exploratory oil blocks in the
neighboring South American country, a spokesman for the
state-run energy firm said.
The comments came after a government official said that
Ecopetrol was halting its activities in Peru, making it the
third energy company to consider withdrawing from the country in
recent years.
Ecopetrol spokesman Jorge Tellez said in an email late on
Wednesday that the firm intends to keep its stake in oil block
109, for which permits and evaluations are pending.
However, Tellez said the firm did not end up signing
contracts for four oil blocks in Peru that it had won the rights
to exploit together with Spanish oil firm Repsol in 2010 because
of "delays in the formalization process of the blocks."
The head of Peru's state energy agency Luis Ortigas had told
reporters earlier on Wednesday that Ecopetrol was "leaving
because of problems within the company."
Tellez said Ortigas' comments were likely to be in reference
to Ecopetrol's decision not to go forward with the four
exploratory oil blocks. He did not specify future plans for the
company's other projects in Peru.
"The company has expressed its interest in continuing
analyzing new opportunities in tune with its international
growth strategy," Tellez said.
Ortigas could not be reached immediately for further
comment.