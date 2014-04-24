By Luis Jaime Acosta
| BOGOTA, April 24
BOGOTA, April 24 The month-long closure of a key
Colombian oil pipeline following a bomb attack has cut the
Andean nation's daily crude output by about 72,000 barrels, or
about 7 percent, according to data from state-run oil company
Ecopetrol, which owns the duct.
The Cano Limon pipeline, which carries crude from an oil
field of the same name to the Caribbean coast, was shut down on
March 25 by a bomb attack blamed on leftist rebels, prompting
Ecopetrol to declare force majeure on 25 delivery contracts.
Bomb attacks by rebels are frequent and usually repaired
within a few days, but an indigenous community close to where
the pipeline passes is refusing Ecopetrol access to repair the
damaged stretch of the 780-km (485 mile) tube.
In 2013, there were 259 attacks against pipelines in
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-biggest oil producer, the
highest number in a decade. Colombia has been holding peace
talks with FARC rebels since late 2012 even as combat between
the two sides continues.
In an Ecopetrol document seen by Reuters, the company said
oil output has fallen by 2.2 million barrels since the attack,
equating to roughly $220 million in lost revenue, more than half
of which, or $136 million, the government would have received as
royalties and taxes.
The Ecopetrol document said the damaged stretch of the
pipeline lies outside of the indigenous reserve and that the
company has the right to enter the area freely to access the
pipeline, but that nonetheless, it was being blocked by a group
of 60 to 80 U'wa.
The U'wa want the pipeline re-routed away from their reserve
in Toledo municipality in Norte de Santander province and for
Ecopetrol's planned nearby Magallanes oil project to be scrapped
because it would pollute a nearby river.
U'wa spokeswoman Aura Benilda Tegria told Reuters the
indigenous group is denying Ecopetrol access in order to press
its demands, but confirmed its representatives would attend a
planned meeting with government officials and Ecopetrol
representatives.
She refuted Ecopetrol's claim that the affected stretch of
the pipeline lies outside of U'wa territory.
The Cano Limon and Caricare fields, both operated by New
York-listed Occidental Petroleum and which usually feed
around 67,000 barrels per day into the pipeline and employ
hundreds of contractors, have been shut down since the
explosion.
