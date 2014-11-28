(Updates with confirmation of second attack on Friday)
BOGOTA Nov 28 Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil
pipeline in Colombia was bombed for the second time this week on
Friday and will remain shut for repairs, a company official
said.
The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline, important for exports in
Latin America's fourth biggest oil producer, has been closed
since the first bombing in Boyaca province on Wednesday.
The second bombing occurred in the eastern province of
Arauca on Friday, according to the company and a military
official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ecopetrol said no
oil was spilt as a result of the second attack.
Repairs on the damaged stretch in Boyaca are likely to be
completed over the weekend, but Friday's attack will delay the
pipeline's reopening, an Ecopetrol press officer said. It
usually takes a few days to repair a pipeline after such an
attack.
The Cano Limon and other pipelines are attacked scores of
times each year by Colombia's leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla
groups as part of their five-decade war against the country's
government.
Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through
its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump 220,000 barrels of
crude per day to Covenas port on the Caribbean coast but tends
to average around 80,000 barrels per day.
It also transports oil for other companies including U.S.
producer Occidental Petroleum Corp.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by
Paul Simao)