BOGOTA, April 30 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol's net profit in the first quarter rose 27.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.3 trillion pesos ($2.47 billion), the company said on Monday.

The company's oil output was 743,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up 8.3 percent from the same period last year, the company said. (Reporting By Eduardo Garcia)