BOGOTA May 26 Colombia's Ecopetrol SA
expects its annual investment budgets to be around $6 billion
through 2020, it said in a strategic plan published on Tuesday,
down from recent years as it pursues a structural savings target
of $1 billion a year.
The plan is the first since Juan Carlos Echeverry took over
as CEO in early April. It foresees production of 870,000 barrels
per day by 2020, up from 722,000 barrels currently, and for the
company to add 1.7 billion barrels of proven reserves by the
same year.
Ecopetrol plans to invest around $4 billion per year in
production and boost reserves by increasing the amount of oil
that can be recovered from existing fields through technologies
including injection of liquids and gases.
The exploration budget, which was slashed to $600 million
this year, is expected to be between $1 billion and $1.5 billion
per year until 2020, the company's e-mailed presentation said.
Ecopetrol is by far the Andean country's biggest oil company
and oil sector representatives say spending on exploration is
increasingly urgent as reserves fall to less than seven years'
worth at the country's current million-barrels-per-day output.
The company said it is budgeting for an accumulated $2.5
billion in spending on transport and logistics between now and
the end of the decade.
Ecopetrol's target of saving a total of $6 billion through
2020 is part of an efficiency drive that will seek savings
across the company's operations. It also aims to cut net debt
over the period but did not give a target figure.
