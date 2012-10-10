RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Brazilian construction company Primav Construcoes has sweetened its offer to buy about 2 billion reais ($982 million) of shares in local toll road operator Ecorodovias from Italy's Impregilo , EcoRodovias said on Tuesday.

Family-owned Primav increased its offer for the Italian construction group's shares in EcoRodovias to 19 reais per share, up from a July offer of 17.90, for just over 106 million shares, or about 19 percent of EcoRodovias' total capital.

Primav's offer would be valid until October 18, EcoRodovias said in a stock exchange filing.

Impregilo would still retain a stake of about 10 percent in EcoRodovias.

EcoRodovias shares closed up 0.6 percent at 18.10 reais on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa stock exchange.

($1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy)