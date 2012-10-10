(Adds comment from Impregilo shareholder)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazilian construction
company Primav Construcoes has sweetened its offer to buy about
2 billion reais ($982 million) of shares in local toll road
operator Ecorodovias from Italy's Impregilo
, EcoRodovias said on Tuesday.
Family-owned Primav increased its offer for the Italian
construction group's shares in EcoRodovias to 19 reais per
share, up from a July offer of 17.90, for just over 106 million
shares, or about 19 percent of EcoRodovias' total capital.
IGLI SpA, an investor in Impregilo with nearly 30 percent,
said the offer, worth around 770 million euros, was well below
the 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros Impregilo's controlling
shareholder Salini had promised to investors at the end of June,
just ahead of a shareholder meeting that gave it control over
the builder.
"The offer is overall worse than what negotiated by the
previous management (of Impregilo) and significantly lower than
what Salini had promised to the market," IGLI said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
IGLI, controlled by Italy's Gavio family, lost in July a
bitter battle against the Salini family for the control of
management at Italy's dominant construction group Impregilo.
Under the pro-Gavio board, Impregilo had examined two offers
by Primav, the higher worth 763 million euros.
In a statement on June 25, the Salini group had said
additional value of up to 800 million euros could be extracted
from the sale of Impregilo's stake in EcoRodovias. Salini also
controls a stake of nearly 30 percent in Impregilo.
Primav's current offer would be valid until Oct. 18,
EcoRodovias said in a stock exchange filing.
Impregilo would still retain a stake of about 10 percent in
EcoRodovias.
EcoRodovias shares closed up 0.6 percent at 18.10 reais on
the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa stock exchange. Impregilo shares
closed up 3.62 percent in Milan.
($1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro and Lisa
Jucca in Milan; Writing by Peter Murphy and Lisa Jucca; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)