MILAN, June 25 Italy's biggest builder said on Monday that Primav had offered 690 million euros for its 19 percent stake in Brazilian motorway company Ecorodovias .

The offer corresponds to 16.59 Brazilian reals ($8.01) per share.

The offer from Brazil's Primav is still being negotiated and will expire on July 13.

($1 = 2.0705 Brazilian reals)