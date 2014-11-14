Nov 14 Ecotel Communication AG
* 9-month revenue grows by 16 pct to 76.6 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA grows by 10 pct to eur 5.4 million euros
* 9-month consolidated profit, at 0.5 million euros
(previous year: 0.5 million euros) remained at previous year's
leve
* Says reaffirms EBITDA forecast published in 2013 annual
report and expects EBITDA of 6.5 - 7.5 million euros for current
business year 2014
* Says forecast revenue (85 - 95 million euros) - with
predicted annual revenue of about 100 million euros - is
expected to be above forecast corridor
* Q3 EBITDA up 12 pct to 1.8 million euros (previous year
1.6 million euros)
* Says in the third quarter of 2014 group sales rose by 18
pct to 26.4 million euros(previous year: 22.4 million euros)
