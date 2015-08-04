BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
FIRENZE Aug 4 Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (ECRF) said on Tuesday it had launched the placement of a 0.63 percent stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo to comply with rules that limit the holdings of banking foundations in a single lender.
ECRF, which owns 3.245 percent of Intesa, launched the placement of up to 100 million Intesa shares - equal to a stake of around 0.63 percent - via an accelerated bookbuilding.
Goldman Sachs is serving as sole bookrunner of the placement, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.