* President Correa and foreign minister deny media rumors
* Decision on asylum for Wikileaks founder expected this
week
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 14 Ecuador denied a report on Tuesday
that it had granted amnesty to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
and the country's foreign minister said only he and President
Rafael Correa could make the decision.
Assange has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in
London for the past eight weeks to avoid extradition to Sweden,
where he is wanted for questioning on sex crime allegations.
The former computer hacker, who enraged Washington in 2010
when his WikiLeaks website published thousands of secret U.S.
diplomatic cables, says he fears he could be sent to the United
States, where he believes his life would be at risk.
Correa has said a decision on Assange's application is
likely before the end of this week and that he will meet his
foreign minister, Ricardo Patino, on Wednesday to discuss the
case.
However, Britain's Guardian newspaper cited unnamed
Ecuadorean government officials as saying amnesty will be
granted. The report brought a swift response from Correa.
"The rumor about Assange's asylum is false. A decision has
not yet been made on the issue. I'm waiting for the foreign
ministry's report," he said on his Twitter account.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event in the
highland city of Ambato, Foreign Minister Patino also criticized
the report by the Guardian.
"Anonymous sources are useless. Only the president and
myself will make the decision ... there's nothing yet," he said.
Earlier, Patino told Reuters that Ecuador was pondering not
only whether to give Assange asylum, but also how he might avoid
arrest in Britain should he try to head to South America.
BREACH OF BAIL TERMS
By diplomatic convention, British police cannot enter the
embassy without Ecuador's approval. But the Wikileaks founder
has no way of boarding a flight to the Andean country without
passing through London and exposing himself to arrest.
"It's not only about whether to grant the asylum, because
for Mr. Assange to leave England he should have a safe pass from
the British (government). Will that be possible? That's an issue
we have to take into account," said Patino, who has led
Ecuador's analysis of the case.
Assange is in breach of his British bail conditions and the
police have said he is liable to arrest if he steps out of the
Ecuadorian embassy, which is in London's affluent Knightsbridge
area, miles from any airport.
It appears unlikely that the British government would grant
Assange safe passage to an airport as that would mean going
against the Swedish arrest warrant and a ruling by Britain's own
Supreme Court that the warrant was valid.
Leftist Correa, a self-declared enemy of "corrupt" media and
U.S. "imperialism," said he sympathizes with Assange but also
respects the British legal system and international law.
The British government has made it clear to Ecuador that it
is determined to extradite Assange to Sweden, the Foreign Office
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Roger Gherson, a lawyer and expert on British immigration
law and related human rights issues, said a grant of asylum by
Ecuador would not protect Assange from being sent to Sweden.
"It's not a get-out-of-jail-free card for any conduct
anywhere in the world," Gherson told Reuters.
British and Ecuadorean authorities have been discussing the
case, but neither has indicated what the solution could be.
Assange has not been charged with any offence in Sweden or
the United States. Swedish prosecutors want to question him
about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two
WikiLeaks supporters in 2010. Assange says he had consensual sex
with the women.
If Correa's government were to grant Assange asylum, U.S.
trade ties with Ecuador could suffer over the long-term,
American business leaders and analysts said on Monday.
"It's not a move destined to win many new friends in
Washington," said Eric Farnsworth of the Council of Americas, a
group that represents companies doing business in Latin America.