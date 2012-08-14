* President Correa sympathizes with WikiLeaks' founder
* Says he feels respect for U.K., international law
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, Aug 13 Ecuador is likely to announce a
decision on whether to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks
founder Julian Assange before the end of the week in a case with
diplomatic implications around the world, President Rafael
Correa said on Monday.
Assange has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in
London since June 19 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is
wanted for questioning on sex crime allegations.
The former computer hacker, who enraged Washington in 2010
when his WikiLeaks website published thousands of secret U.S.
diplomatic cables, says he fears he could be sent to the United
States, where he believes his life would be at risk.
"We have to review the process in Sweden," Correa said in a
television interview. "We have to look at the possibility that
he may be extradited to the United States, that there may be a
secret court there, that he may face the death penalty.
"We expect to have a meeting on Wednesday (with Foreign
Minister Ricardo Patino) and I hope to make an announcement
before the end of the week."
Leftist leader Correa said he sympathizes with Assange but
also feels respect for the British legal system and for
international law. He said his government already has gathered
enough information to take a responsible decision.
Neither U.S. nor Swedish authorities have charged Assange
with anything. Swedish prosecutors want to question him about
allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two WikiLeaks
supporters in 2010. Assange says he had consensual sex with the
women.
It is not clear how Assange would travel to Ecuador if he is
granted asylum. By diplomatic convention, British police cannot
enter the embassy without Ecuador's approval. But he has no way
of boarding a plane to Ecuador without passing through London
and exposing himself to arrest.
Correa last month met with Assange's mother, who traveled to
the Andean country to plead for her son's asylum request. Patino
also met with former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon, who was
appointed to head Assange's legal team.
It is not clear why Assange, an Australian citizen, chose
Ecuador but he interviewed Correa online in May and the two
exchanged plaudits. The interview showed a shared distaste for
U.S. foreign policy and big media outlets.
"Cheer up. Welcome to the club of the persecuted," Correa
told Assange at the end of the 25-minute interview.
Assange's choice of Ecuador has drawn criticism from
supporters and unleashed a media storm. He sees himself as the
standard-bearer of a global struggle for media freedom yet
requested asylum from a government that watchdogs accuse of
seeking to stamp out criticism in the media.
Like other Latin American presidents, including Venezuela's
Hugo Chavez and Bolivia's Evo Morales, Correa is a fierce critic
of what they see as U.S. imperialism.
Correa expelled the U.S. ambassador in 2011 after U.S.
diplomatic cables disclosed by WikiLeaks alleged that his
government turned a blind eye on police corruption. In 2007, he
refused to extend a lease letting the U.S. military use the
Manta air base for counter-narcotics flights.