BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Republic of Ecuador launched a US$1bn long five-year bond after generating a US$2bn book, investor sources told IFR on Monday.
The final yield comes flat to guidance of 10.75% (+/- 1/8bp), but inside initial price talk of 11% area.
Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S bond, which matures in March 2022. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)