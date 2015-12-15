QUITO Dec 15 Ecuador has fully repaid its $650
million Global 2015 bond, President Rafael Correa said, despite
the OPEC member's squeezed finances due to the tumble in oil
prices.
"We've just sent 650 million (dollars) to pay the entire
2015 bond," Correa said on Twitter near midnight on Monday.
"First time in history," he added, indicating it was the
first time the government has fully paid the principal on a
maturing global issue, despite its current struggles to pay
local creditors in the construction sector.
Correa's leftist government defaulted on $3.2 billion in
sovereign bonds in 2008 but returned to markets in mid-2014 with
a new $2 billion bond sale.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)