BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces sale of equity stake in Surgery Partners
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador set guidance of 10.75% area (+/- 1/8) on a long five-year US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Monday, according to two buyside sources.
Guidance is coming tight to initial price thoughts of 11% area, with one investor noting that order books have reached US$2bn.
Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S bond, which matures in March 2022. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity
* Finance minister says Canada mortgage market is healthy (Adds comments from Home Capital director, Canada's finance minister)