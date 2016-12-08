NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - Ecuador has set price guidance of 9.875% area on a planned US dollar-denominated benchmark bond offering that is expected to price later on Thursday, according to market sources.

The guidance, which defines area as plus or minus 12.5bp, was tight to initial price thoughts of low 10%s.

Citigroup is the sole lead on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)