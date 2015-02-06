NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - Ecuador bonds have defied the slump
in oil prices with a solid rebound, and this year the sovereign
could pay principal on one of its maturing global issues for the
first time ever.
The turnabout is nothing short of remarkable for a country
that underwent a selective default just six years ago, and has
investors feeling bullish about its ability to withstand the oil
shock, at least in the short term.
Ecuador bonds are already among the best-performing
sovereign issues in the EM universe, up 7.1% so far this year
compared with a 1.4% gain for the JP Morgan EMBI Global
Diversified index.
In a region where fellow oil producer Venezuela has seen its
bonds lose more than 10% in just a matter of weeks and over 45%
in the last six months, hopes are running high that Ecuador will
soon be able to put its rocky history in the capital markets
safely behind it.
"The government has been trying very hard to prove their
willingness to pay," said Sarah Glendon, sovereign economist at
Gramercy.
"This is why repaying the 2015 bond is very symbolic for the
government and the market."
Ecuador has defaulted on every Global bond it has issued
since debuting in the international markets in 1997 - but its
US$650m 9.375% maturing in December could mark the turning
point.
The note was the only one spared by President Rafael Correa
when he opted in 2008 to default on the sovereign's 2012s and
2030s, even though it had enough funds to service the debt.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
The default decision helped solidify Correa's reputation
with investors as another market-hostile leader in the mould of
late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.
But the country has laboured since then to win back market
confidence, and was even able to issue a US$2bn 10-year bond
last year at a yield of 7.95%, after attracting US$5.1bn in
demand.
"Correa is no Chavez," said John Baur, a portfolio manager
at Boston-based investment management firm Eaton Vance.
"You certainly expect growth to be lower because oil prices
are lower, and they are being hurt by a strong dollar, but I
think the situation is manageable," he said. "Ecuador is a
buying opportunity."
And with investors trimming their exposure to Venezuela due
to that country's woes, Ecuador offers an attractive bit of
yield for what is seen as significantly lower risk.
"If you run a portfolio that is underweight the energy
sector, and you become more comfortable with the outlook for oil
prices, then buying Ecuador could be a good idea," said Marcela
Meirelles, Latin America credit analyst at TCW.
CHALLENGES REMAIN
For a country that relies on oil for more than 50% of
exports and around 30% of public revenues, of course, adjusting
to lower crude prices will likely require painful cuts to
government spending and investment, the main drivers of
Ecuador's 5% average GDP growth over the past five years.
But Correa's government has taken a proactive approach to
falling oil revenue, announcing a 4% budget cut last month. The
market welcomed the move, though many say official revenue
projections are still too optimistic.
"Looking at the big picture, I think the government has
largely underestimated its funding requirement for 2015, and we
could see further supply down the road," said Meirelles.
The government looks to rely heavily on bilateral loans from
China to finance a large chunk of this year's financing needs,
but some say a return to the capital markets should not be ruled
out - especially if oil prices rebound or spreads compress.
While a credit event is still considered unlikely in the
short term, a prolonged deterioration in oil prices could have
severe long-term consequences.
"It is beyond 2015 that I become more concerned," said
Glendon.
"If oil prices remain low, the economy could enter into
recession. If that occurs, the main risk over the medium term is
that the economy could be de-dollarised."
For now, though, the country's credit trajectory is
improving. The sovereign is rated B3/B+/B, after Moody's in
December became the last of three main agencies to put it in
single B range.
Those with a longer market memory will recall that Ecuador
has only been boosted to single B status twice before in its
nearly two decades in the international capital markets.
On both occasions, it defaulted shortly thereafter.
A version of this story appears in the February 7 issue of
IFR Magazine
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Sudip Roy)